Chisale ordered to pay K10m for assault

The High Court in Lilongwe has ordered former president Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard, Norman Chisale to pay compensation of K10 million to a person he assaulted four years ago.

Chisale has been ordered to pay Dingani Soko K10 million within 14 days for the assault which happened on November 22, 2018.

An order on assessment of damages by Assistant Registrar Brian Sambo that shows that Chisale has been given 14 days to pay the amount from Tuesday, May 10, 2022 when the order was made.

Chisale was found guilty on February 24, 2022 by High Court Judge William Msiska for assaulting Soko in 2018 when they had a misunderstanding at the roundabout which connects Mzimba and Paul Kagame Highway in Lilongwe.

Chisale’s lawyer Chancy Gondwe said the former presidential bodyguard will appeal.

