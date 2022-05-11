ACB arrests man for impersonating Bureau’s Investigations Officer

May 11, 2022 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a Mzuzu-based resident, Steven Mbewe, for impersonating a Bureau’s Investigations Officer.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, in a statement issued on Wednesday, says Mbewe’s arrest follows a complaint the Bureau received, alleging that the suspect had been posing as a Bureau officer in Malawi’s green city.

MEC Spokesperson Egrita Ndala

Ndala added that investigations ACB conducted established Mbewe had been hiring a vehicle from Ms. Tracy Mainess Phiri of Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) Mzuzu Campus on pretext that he was a Bureau officer and was using the vehicle while conducting investigations

“It was further established that He was paying hiring charges for the car. The Bureau does not have any Investigations Officer in the name of Steven Mbewe neither does it know the motive of the suspect for using the name of the Bureau in his endeavours.

“On 7th May, 2022, the Bureau with the assistance from the Malawi Police Service, arrested Mr. Steven Mbewe. He will be charged with impersonation contrary to Section 17 (a) of the Corrupt Practices Act,” reads the statement in part.

ACB says ruling for bail application will be heard on 13th May, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Bureau has warned Malawians to desist from using the Bureau to get favours from various people in the society as that is an offence punishable by law.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chisale ordered to pay K10m for assault

The High Court in Lilongwe has ordered former president Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard, Norman Chisale to pay compensation of K10...

Close