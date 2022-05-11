Court slaps albino murderers with 155 years IHL

A High Court judge has sentenced three men to 155 years imprisonment with hard labour for murdering a person with albinism in Mangochi earlier this year.

Judge Mzondi Mvula, said the first count of murder has earned the three 68 and half years, 48 and half years for the second count of extracting human tissue and 38 and half years for the third count of human trafficking.

The three; James Pilo Khang’a, Sumaila Nikisi and Gayesi Kapito will serve the sentences concurrently.

The High Court convicted them of the three offences bordering on the murder of one 23-year-old, Saidi Dyton, on January 27, 2021, in Kadewere Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chowe in the district.

