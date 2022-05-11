Lilongwe taxi driver wins MK24m in Premier Bet jackpot 13

The life of Kondwani Khusa—a struggling 29 year old taxi driver from Lilongwe—is expected to transform and improve for the better after winning MK24 million in Premier Bet’s jackpot 13.

He is reportedly the first Malawian to win in Premier Bet’s jackpot 13.

Premier Bet jackpot 13 is weekly betting on the company’s online portal, where betters from a myriad countries buy tickets and use them in predicting the results of only 13 games in any of the major football leagues, especially European leagues.

The maximum amount betters can win in the jackpot, collectively in most cases, is about US$60,000 (MK48 million), which is shared among them.

Khusa won after buying four tickets at only MK480, which he used in predicting rightly 13 games in the English premier league, which were played last week.

He has reportedly shared the money with an Angolan national.

An excited Khusa received his dummy cheque at Premier Bet head office in Lilongwe and vowed to start his own taxi business and also get involved in buying and selling of cars.

“I look forward to having my own fleet of taxis and my income improved while employing fellow young people so that they earn something as well,” Khusa said.

Taking his turn, Area Manager for Premier Bet in the Central Region, Daniel Fachi, was excited that a Malawian has finally won in Premier Bet jackpot 13.

He said this signifies that more Malawians could win if they participate in Premier Bet jackpot 13.

