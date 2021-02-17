Chisale shooting case ‘losing credibility’ hence State wants bail revoked —  Lawyer

Lawyer for former president Peter Mutharika’s private bodyguard Norman Paulos Chisale, has said the State has realised that their case on attempted murder is “losing credibility” hence have resorted to claims Chisale is interfering with witnesses and asking to revoke the bail.

Chancy Gondwe, representing Chisale, said in reaction to Senior State advocate Pilirani Masanjala’s application in the High Court in Blantyre on Tuesday.

State witness Henry Malange, a police officer who was the lead investigator in the attempted murder case, told the court that Chisale had been contacting some State witnesses and that one of the prosecution witness Moses Banda has reported to police that Chisale has been calling him not to sign the summons.

“Moses Banda reported that the accused person told him that if he will not sign the summon, he [Chisale] will do everything for him [witness] and if he signs, he will be in danger. But I assured him that there is no danger and if he calls again, don’t answer the phone,” Malange old the court.

He further told the court that the witness also reported that four people “in a black tinted vehicle, also followed him at Soche East Spar Superette and threatened him that if he went to court, something would happen to him.”

Defence lawyer Gondwe said the claims were coming because the prosecutors have realised their case “is losing credibility.”

However, Gondwe said he needed time to respond to the application .

Chisale was arrested in July last year and was charged with attempted murder of Sigele Amini after she was shot on the leg.

Before the hearing on Tuesday, the court visited the site of the shooting at Chimwankhunda Township in Blantyre.

Malange justified why Chisale was charged with attempted murder, saying there was no basis for the accused person to shoot a gun and claim that some of the State witnesses wanted to rob him while he was driving.

The matter resumes in court Wednesday after when presiding Judge Silvester Kalembera is expected to make a ruling on application for bail revocation.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!