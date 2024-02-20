Chisale threatened me, says DPP: “Angry people can be dangerous and are difficult to handle.”

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Masauko Chamkakala has testified in Court that Norman Chisale threatened him through a letter which he delivered to his office on 26 October , 2023.

Chamkakala told the Court that in the letter, amongst other words, the accused person wrote, “Angry people can be dangerous and are difficult to handle.”

Through the letter, Chisale indicated that he is a frustrated person because his case is taking too long and in the process, he is failing to meet some obligations such as paying school fees.

He said: “He actually wrote that because of the delay, he is frustrated and angry. Now, this connected with the earlier statement that an angry person can be dangerous and difficult to handle, coupled with his vast military training and power because of political connectedness, I feel that I, my family members and my officers, are threatened.”

Chamkakala was the first to testify followed by Vilera Liwonde, chief investigations officer for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The State has also told the court that Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo and former DPP Steven Kayuni would not be able to testify because they are attending to other important matters.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!