Chishango music festival at Mbowe Filling Station: PSI Malawi to unveil new condoms

Entertainment lovers in the Capital Lilongwe will not think otherwise on Saturday 24 November 2018, but flocking to Mbowe Filling Station as PSI Malawi will be unveiling the new Vanilla Chishango look where Lucius Banda, Fredokiss, Piksy, Janta and Nepman are set to perform.

Late American Musician Frank Vincent Zappa once said “Without music to decorate it, time is just bunch of boring production deadlines or dates by which bills must be paid”, thanks to PSI Malawi for spicing up the weekend with a Music Festival for the people in Lilongwe to relax.

Speaking in an interview, PSI Malawi’s Marketing Development Manager, Kelvin Shema said the event is free of charge and people should expect fireworks.

Shema said apart from unveiling new Chishango look, PSI would want to also create the Conducive environment for customers to enjoy and relax with their friends.

“You like it, you do it and sometimes talk about it, but do you do it right? Or maybe let us define what right is, right is maximum pleasure and comfort, right is Chishango, come all come everyone and enjoy every moment”, he said

Confirming his presence during the event Fredokiss said he is more than prepared and people should expect the best performance.

“I am more than prepared, people should come in large numbers, I have a special performance for them”, he said.

