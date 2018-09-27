Chisi’s Umodzi Party set for convention on Saturday

One of the tiny political parties, Umodzi Party, goes to a convention on Saturday but officials say the party will not change its draconian constitution which gives its president mandate to go unopposed for two consecutive terms.

Deputy publicity secretary Tamanda Bakili said over 200 delegates will participate in the convention in Blantyre where its president John Chisi will be rubber stamped as president for the second term.

The party constitution says after a two-year unchallenged term of office; the president can seek reelections in subsequent elections which could make him the life president of the party.

“The party will not change the constitution,” said Bakili.

Bakili also ruled out the party making an alliance with other parties ahead of the 2019 elections, saying Chisi and Umodzi party will do it alone in the elections.

Umodzi Party tows government line and its president, Chisi, is the chairman of the Medical Council of Malawi appointed by President Pater Mutharika.

