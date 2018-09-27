Zampira promo: TNM gives motorbike to a Luchenza winner

TNM Plc, long-term sponsor of the country’s top-flight league has handed the fourth motorbike to a Luchenza-based football fan, Julius Kwenda.

The Be Forward Wanderers fan emerged winner during the fifth monthly draw of the promotion.

Lady luck smiled on Kwenda following his correct prediction of the result between Civil Sporting Club and TN Stars, which the civil servants won 1-0.

Receiving the motorbike at Luchenza, Kwenda was ecstatic with joy following the successful outcome of his prediction. “I’m very happy to receive this reward. This motorbike will go a long way in easing transport challenges during this farming season,” he said.

Presenting the motorbike, TNM’s PR and Sponsorship Manager, Limbani Nsapato said the promotion has generated a lot of excitement amongst local soccer fans.

“As we count down before winding up the 2018 season supporters still stand a chance of winning different prizes including motorbikes and the grand prize of K1.5 million cash. I would like to encourage football fans and customers to continue participating and stand a chance of winning different exciting prizes,” said Nsapato

He said TNM will continue giving out cash and other prizes up to the end of the season to excite and interact with football fans as the 2018 season is going close to an end.

He also announced that the games between Nyasa Big Bullets versus MAFCO on Saturday and Be Forward Wanderers versus Red Lions are the prediction games for this week.

Launched on April 26, 2018, Zampira aims to engage soccer fans directly through sending predictions of selected weekly TNM Super League games results.

The 2018 Zampira Promotion runs from April 26th until the close of the TNM Super League season in December 2018. To continuously engage soccer lovers, a daily question is being generated and participants qualify into a draw for a weekly K100,000 prize.

To participate in the promotion soccer lovers simply need to predict the results of TNM Super League matches by sending an SMS to 1515 to and stand a chance of winning prizes.

Zampira Prizes

K1.5 million to 1 customer during grand draw at the end of the promotion One Motorbike every month K100,000 weekly for daily questions for one customer K50, 000.00 cash to 3 customers every week K1,000 worth of airtime to 50 winners every week

SMS Pricing

K50 per SMS

Participation in the Promotion

Simply predict the results of TNM Super League matches by sending an SMS to 1515 to enter and stand a chance of winning prizes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :