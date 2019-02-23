Chisiza excited to feature in German production again

One of the country’s renowned dramatists, Manasseh Chisiza says he is excited to appear in an annual German production which is part of Forum der Kulturen Stuttgart V project, for the fourth time, in a space of three years.

The project, compiles and conducts two research based productions and this year will be conducted under the direction of directors Boglarka Pap and Luis Hergon.

Confirming the development in an interview, Chisiza said the production titled stehen geblieben, which means stopped or stand still, was launched on Friday February, 22 2019.

He said being featured in another of the project’s productions is a great opportunity in his career as it is one of the biggest productions he has been featured in for the three years he has been in the Deutsch country.

“This is an intercultural group and it has artists from different countries in it; it is a great experience for me because together we gathered information through research and after data collection, a writer came up with this production.

“This is an even greater challenge for me because these productions are not in English, rather in Deutsch language,” he said.

He added that being featured in this production for the fourth time is an honour and a positive step towards his growth as both a director and actor.

“Working alongside this group is also an advantage to me because it will help me in my studies as I am pursuing a course in Child Development majoring in theater,” he said.

Before his departure for Germany in 2016, Chisiza had staged a number of plays including The African Nativity, an African version of the story of the birth of Christ, and Maureen, a production in which he condemned child marriages and sexual abuse.

