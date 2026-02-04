Chithyola draws red line: MCP MPs will only return when their safety is guaranteed

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawmakers have hardened their stance against what they describe as the continued harassment and intimidation of Members of Parliament, making it clear they will not return to parliamentary business until they are 100 percent certain of their safety.

The MPs yesterday boycotted parliamentary committee meetings in protest over the arrest of fellow legislators, which they argue violates provisions of the Parliamentary Privileges Act that grant MPs immunity during parliamentary and committee proceedings.

Leading the protest, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Simplex Chithyola Banda delivered a firm warning that MCP lawmakers will not be bullied back into Parliament under conditions of fear.

“For us, definitely we will be back in Parliament or here doing things related to parliamentary committees when we are 100 percent sure of our security because that’s exactly our ultimate goal,” Chithyola said.

The standoff forced Chithyola to engage Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman, Minister of Justice Charles Mhango and Leader of the House Jappie Mhango in a high-level meeting aimed at finding a lasting solution.

Briefing reporters immediately after the meeting, Chithyola said the Speaker had committed to writing the Inspector General of Police to convey the fears and concerns raised by MCP legislators.

“We are happy that the Speaker attended to our issues by bringing along the Minister of Justice and the Leader of the House to deliberate on a long-lasting solution,” he said.

“Our main issue is that we are fearing for our safety as members of Parliament, but also the disruption of parliamentary business because you cannot concentrate on issues when you are being picked in the middle of meetings.”

The protest follows the arrest of Lilongwe Msonzi North MP Sosten Gwengwe, who also chairs Parliament’s Budget and Finance Committee. Gwengwe was arrested on Sunday, just a day before his committee was scheduled to start sitting.

On Monday, police also arrested Dowa North East MP Sam Kawale, further inflaming tensions.

Chithyola said MCP lawmakers are not opposing arrests in principle, but are strongly objecting to what he called a blatant disregard for the law, particularly on timing.

“To us, we feel the government has all the time. They can pick whoever they want at an appropriate time. But when it comes to parliamentary business, that has to go on without any interruption,” he said.

He said the boycott is a procedural protest meant to remind parliamentary leadership of its own laws and responsibilities.

“What we have done today is a matter of procedure, reminding parliamentary leadership about what the Privileges Act stipulates, and it is incumbent upon them to engage the other authorities.”

In a statement issued yesterday, the Malawi Police Service said it arrested Gwengwe, Kawale and former Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba in connection with investigations into contracts awarded to East Bridge involving fertiliser, soya beans and tobacco.

Police spokesperson Lael Chimtembo said the arrests were conducted through a joint operation between police and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

According to police, the contracts between East Bridge and the Government of Malawi, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi are estimated to exceed K200 billion.

The suspects are being investigated for abuse of office, fraud other than false pretences and money laundering, and are expected to appear in court.

However, for MCP lawmakers, the issue is no longer just about corruption investigations—it is about the integrity and independence of Parliament itself.

By drawing a clear red line, Chithyola has effectively warned both government and law enforcement that Parliament cannot function under intimidation, and that MPs will not trade their constitutional role for personal risk.

The message from MCP is blunt: no safety, no Parliament.

