Chitipa District Council in self reliance drive as it plans to construct shop complex

Officials from Chitipa District Council have an ambitious plans on the cards to boost revenue as they want to construct a shop complex at the boma.

They say the shop complex at the district’s urban centre with will attract business people who want to invest in the district.

Director of Planning and Development for Chitipa, Jossen Tembo said this on Thursday in Mzuzu during the council’s budget review session.

Tembo said shortage of modern buildings in the district is one of the reasons that investors shy away from investing in Chitipa.

“We intend to construct a modern shopping complex at Chitipa Boma with financial support from Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) so that we attract investors to open businesses in the district.

“We need to put in place key strategies for us to have a diversified local revenue base for the council’s economic sustainability and improved service delivery,” Tembo said.

Director of Administration for Chitipa District Council, Clement Gonthi, said the council also intends to construct market shades in open markets such as Kapirinkhonde in Nthalire in the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC) Budget Analyst, Jonathan Banda, commended Chitipa District Council for its plans and its progress in budget formulation.

“I, therefore, rate the council at 75 percent completion of the budget as you still have to polish up some of the key areas that we have highlighted,” said Banda.

The district has projected local revenue at K130.5 million.