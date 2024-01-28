NBM splashes prizes in “Popanda Chifukwa” Promo

Bank of the nation, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has splashed various prizes to winners of the first monthly draw of the “Popanda Chifukwa” Promotion, which the Bank is running from December last year to April this year.

The Bank conducted the first draw in Lilongwe on Saturday afternoon, which saw 73 customers and five merchants cart home cash prizes for transacting using NBM’s debit cards, Mo626 Pay, and Point-of-Sale (POS) machines.

NBM Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, said in an interview after the draw that the promotion has seen a surge in digital banking on their platforms.

“This promotion, essentially, is two-fold for us as a Bank. We want to reward our customers for their trust and loyalty and to encourage them on the other hand to keep transacting on National Bank POS devices and to also transact using MoPay which is a scan to pay feature which National Bank introduced in 2022.”

“So far, the support, the figures are quite encouraging, the transactions are overwhelming, people are using credit cards on our POS devices,” she said.

Apart from the cash prizes from the monthly draw, the Bank also held a storming session at Lilongwe Gateway Mall aimed at rewarding customers with instant prizes for transacting using the Bank’s digital platforms.

One of the instant prize winners, Annabel Hazel Mbewe commended NBM for the promotion, saying it is important to embrace digital banking due to its reliability and security.

“Its risky to carry cash these days. I use the digital platforms and was not aware that one day I would get a reward,” she said.

The cash prizes during the draw include K150, 000 to three people, while 30 others won a 50% refund on their transactions capped at a maximum expenditure of K75, 000.

Thirty more customers won gift packs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!