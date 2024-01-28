Super League of Malawi awards best referees

Centre referee Mayamiko Kanjere alongside assistant referees and Happiness Mbandambanda and Lameck Phiri have been named best referees of the 2023 season.

In a statement, Sulom said the 2023 TNM Super League winners were voted for by the country’s referee body, the National Football Referees Association.

Reads the statement in part: “The decision to recognise the best referees not only highlights the league’s dedication to fairness and sportsmanship but also underscores the important role the officials play in maintaining the integrity of the game.

“Referees, often tasked with making split-second decisions, play a pivotal role in ensuring that matches are conducted in a fair and orderly manner. Sulom’s decision to award the best referees is a laudable move that not only celebrates the dedication and expertise of these officials but also elevates the overall quality and fairness of the league. This recognition not only motivates referees but also underscores the league’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of sportsmanship and excellence.”

The development comes with Super League teams and officials crying foul over poor officiation in the season, which forced Sulom to crack the whip on some of the officials.

Poor officiation led to controversy in the Airtel Top 8 in which Mighty Mukuru Wanderers boycotted the quarter-finals following poor officiation against Silver Strikers.

