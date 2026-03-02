Chitipa District Council praises CCJP for empowering duty-bearers with social accountability skills

Chitipa District Council has commended the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) for empowering duty-bearers with skills in social accountability, saying the initiative will enhance service delivery and build trust between communities and authorities.

The council’s Principal Agriculture Officer, Steve Msopole, made the remarks at the conclusion of a two-day training, which CCJP conducted with financial support from Welthungerhilfe (WHH). The training aimed to equip duty-bearers with skills to enhance accountability, transparency, and responsiveness in service delivery.

“The training has equipped us with the necessary skills to respond effectively to citizens’ concerns and ensure accountability in our work. As Chitipa District Council, we are fully committed to supporting this initiative because it aligns with our vision of achieving a good and nutrition-secure Chitipa for all,” Msopole said.

CCJP Programmes Assistant Stella Zimba-Wella stated that the training’s main objective was to strengthen the capacity of duty-bearers to be accountable and responsive. It also aimed to impart participants with skills to monitor and follow up on service delivery, provide timely information, ensure transparency, facilitate meaningful citizen participation, respond to grievances, and uphold the rule of law.

During the training, participants developed indicators for the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP) to improve monitoring and accountability in its implementation.

The initiative is expected to contribute to improved governance, transparency, and accountability in Chitipa’s development programs.

