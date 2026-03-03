NBM Platinum Employee Award winners return home safely after regional unrest

National Bank of Malawi plc has confirmed that its Platinum Employee Recognition Award winners have safely returned to Malawi after regional airspace closures disrupted their planned trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The eight outstanding employees and their respective spouses departed on Saturday, 28 February 2026, under the Bank’s Platinum Employee Recognition Award programme.

The all-expenses-paid trip was in recognition of their exceptional performance, innovation and commitment to service excellence.

However, following the closure of airspace across parts of the Middle East due to escalating regional conflict, global flight operations were significantly disrupted.

Several countries temporarily shut their airspace, while a number of international airlines suspended or cancelled flights, affecting travel plans across the region.

Speaking on the development, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa said the Bank acted promptly once the situation became clear.

“In light of the prevailing uncertainty, and with the safety and well-being of our employees as a top priority, the Bank resolved to seek an alternative destination for the Platinum Employee Recognition trip and will communicate further details in due course,” she said.

She added that the employees have since returned home safely and that the bank remains committed to ensuring the recognition programme proceeds once the situation stabilizes.

The Platinum Employee Recognition Award is one of the bank’s flagship staff motivation initiatives, aimed at celebrating high performance and reinforcing a culture of innovation and service excellence across its operations.

