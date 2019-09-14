Chitipa musicians promote good health

A group of sixteen music artists from Chitipa have teamed up to produce an album with focus on promoting good health in the district.

The album project is being managed by Titha Kupewa Youth Club which deals with encouraging the youth to access sexual reproductive health services in hospitals through music, drama and sports.

In an interview, chairman for Titha KupewaYouth Club, Mike Sikwese, said the album will feature different musicians from all corners of the district and will include both urban and local music genres in order to widen its outreach.

“We feel we have a role to play in promoting health in the district and through music, we can help in awareness campaigns on several health- related issues because music has a way of delivering messages to people convincingly.

“We will work with officials at Chitipa District Hospital in order to devise the right messages which should be spread through the music,” said Sikwese.

He further explained that the album will target malaria, cholera, maternal health, cervical cancer, Ebola prevention, natural disasters, drugs and substance abuse, human trafficking and girl child education.

One of the musicians to be featured in the album, Henry Lweya, who goes by the stage name Ho WoKire, said musicians have a responsibility to inform their fans on issues that affect them through songs.

He also expressed hope that the album would help on prevention of diseases and other issues.

“The songs in the album will be about disease prevention but we will also take the opportunity to tackle issues to do with child marriages in the district because it is one of the problems in Chitipa,” said Lweya.

The album and its DVD, which will feature ten tracks, are set to be launched in December, 2019.

