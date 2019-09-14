Minister pledges improved communication in rural areas

The Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology, Mark Botomani says government will continue advancing technology in rural areas to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban communities.

Botomani said this during official commissioning of Maoni Tele-center at Khwema Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Dzoole in Dowa district this week.

He said Maoni Tele-center is one of the 32 tele-centers constructed in the country during the first and second phase of Connect a Constituency Project.

“So far 32 tele-centers have been established in all regions of Malawi in which government is providing everything needed for the operation of tele-centers including internet connection while communities are providing building materials like rocks and sand,” said Botomani.

The Minister further called for peace among Malawians saying regardless of party affiliations everyone is a Malawian and there is need to maintain peace in the country.

“I am calling for peace among Malawians, despite having different political parties in the country. We are all Malawians and there is need to promote love and not violence, “said Botomani.

In his remarks, Dowa District Council Chairperson, Councilor Martin Luka Phiri asked government to consider providing tele-centers in all Wards to reduce distances which community members have to walk to access the internet services.

Board Chairperson for Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Reverend Alex Maulana called on people in Dowa to take good care of the tele-center, saying it was their responsibility to ensure that the facility is protected from vandalism.

