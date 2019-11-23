Chitipa Utd geared to frustrate Nomads, Ntopwa

Saveda Chitipa United invades the Southern region this weekend where they are expected to fulfill two TNM Super League assignments against Mighty Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday and Ntopwa F.C on Sunday.

However, Chitipa Team Manager Watson Kawaye has sent a warning shot to Wanderers and Ntopwa.

“We are quite aware that wanderers are fighting for championship and Ntopwa are fighting relegation but what I can tell you is that we are going to Blantyre on a mission of bagging in maximum six points. Our target is to punish big teams” said Kawaye on Friday.

“We are going there to fight and we will fight just like the likes of Gideon did if you go by the Bible” he added.

Chitipa are currently on position 11 with 28 points from 24 games.

In a related development, Mzuni FC are also out to the Central Region where they are facing TN Stars and Mlatho Mponela on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

According to Edson Kadenge-Vice Coach for Mzuni, week 29 fixture will decide their fate in the elite league.

“It is a difficult fixture but we will fight hard to win. The players are geared and they have promised to fight up to the end. The way things are right now, we can’t rely on anyone, we need to fight the battle for ourselves” said Kadenge.

