Eagles, Silver battle in FISD Cup semis

Blue Eagles Football Club and Silver Strikers FC have promised fireworks as the two sides clash in the semifinal of the FISD Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the cracker, Silver Coach Abbas Makawa said: “It is a very important game and we will try as much as possible to get a win”.

However, Makawa admitted it will be a difficult game.

“It is going to be a very difficult match because players from both sides know each other and stay together in the same city but we can’t do otherwise, we need a win because this is the only chance for us to walk out with a silverware this season” said Makawa.

On his part, Eagles Technical Director Christopher Sibale concurred with Makawa that the fixture is unpredictable.

“When we meet silver is always unpredictable and being a cup game, it is going to be a difficult match. Cup games are always difficult to judge but we are geared for the showdown” he said.

Other semifinal match will involve minnows Hangover who face Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday at the Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

Hangover are the only team from the lower league. They beat giants Might Be Forward Wanderers 2-1 to progress to the semis.

