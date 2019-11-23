8 year-old DRC child shows signs of ebola in Karonga

An eight-year-old boy asylum seeker from the Democratic Republic of Congo has been quarantined at Karonga ebola centre after showing signs of ebola disease.

Karonga environmental officer Lewis Tukula said the boy was in the company of his parents who were intercepted at Iponga as they were trying to evade Kaporo Immigration post on their way to Malawi from DRC through Burundi and Tanzania.

“He has all the signs of ebola disease, he is vomiting, he has vomited six times, he has body weakness and high fever,” said Tukula.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango said medical samples of the child have been sent to Lilongwe for tests to ascertain whether the boy is suffering from ebola or not.

The boy and his parents come from south Kivu in the DRC which is hit by the ebola disease.

