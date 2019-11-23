Court to rule on bail bid for Chinese nationals arrested over illegal fishing 

A magistrates’ court is on Monday expected to give its verdict on bail application for four Chinese nationals who were arrested on Sunday for allegedly fishing on endangered species in Lake Malawi.

Magistrate Joshua Nkhono on Friday heard the bail application statement from the suspects lawyer Jai Banda and opposition to the bail by the state prosecutor Christopher Katani.

The suspects are said to have been fishing cichlid fish from the national park on Lake Malawi.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, Banda applied for bail saying the four had already spent a number of days in police custody, they were in poor health and could not jump bail as they owned their own company.

But Katani said there was no need for bail saying if the four were in poor state of health, the state would provide medical help.

Katani also said the four do not own a company but are employees.

The accused are Cui Xu, 51, Wu Zhou, 40, Hong Peng, 38 and Hai Jang, 29.

All of them work for Furen Group in Limbe.

