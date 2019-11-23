Reserve Bank of Malawi warns against over dependence on agriculture

A top central bank official says the country’s over dependence on agriculture has negatively affected the economic growth.

Reserve Bank of Malawi governor Dalitso Kabambe says the country’s per capita has remained stagnant because of over reliance on agriculture.

“If the agriculture sector is hit, all sectors will shrink which is not a very good situation,” he said.

He said the country needs to diversify its investment priorities such as investing in tourism, mining, manufacturing.

Statistics show that the GDP per capita only accounts to four per cent of the world’s average.

Kabambe warned that if the country fails to invest in other sectors, it will lose out its economic gains.

