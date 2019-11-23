PAC positions up for grabs as quasi-religious body goes to polls

Positions at Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a quasi-religious body formed in 1992 during the country’s political transition from one-party to multiparty system of government, are now up for grabs as the body goes to polls next month amid fears the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is maneuvering to have its stooges hold key positions.

The current PAC chairperson the Reverend Dr Felix Chingota has said he will not seek another term of office at the expiry of his second term.

PAC’s spokesperson Peter Mulomole said the elections will take place during an annual general meeting which will be held in Blantyre.

“During the AGM, Malawians will judge how the current leadership has performed,” said Mulomole.

The organisation is currently the sole mediator between the government, the opposition and rights activists on the current political impasse.

PAC is an umbrella body for major faith groups in the country which include the Malawi Council of Churches, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, the Evangelical Association of Malawi and the Muslim Association of Malawi.

