Rights body tells Malawi govt to formulate migration policy

Rights activists, the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has told government to come up with a sound migration policy to protect Malawians from exploitation by foreigners.

HRCC chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba said this on Friday when the committee appeared before the parliamentary committee on International Relations.

“A lot of Malawians are facing abuses in the hands of foreigners due to the absence of the policy,” he said.

He said in some instances, some foreigners come to Malawi to take away jobs and land from unsuspecting Malawians.

The chairperson of the parliamentary committee Patrick Bandawe said parliament would push the government come up with the migration policy.

