Prophet gets 10 year jail term for forgery: Lawyers says will appeal

Prophet Seer Sabao of Angelic Gathering for Christ Church has been handed down a 10-year jail term for forgery, theft and uttering false document.

Sabao’s accomplice Nomsa Plaignne has been handed down a sentence of five-year jail term for forgery and uttering false document.

This was after state prosecutors told the court that Sabao stole K3.3 million from Glalle Enterprises and General Dealers through a cheque which he stole from the company.

The owner of Glalle Enterprises and General Dealers was Sabao’s mother-in-law.

Lawyer for Sabao and Plaignne, Paul Maulidi said he would appeal to the High Court against both the conviction and sentencing.

