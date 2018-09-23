Chitipa Utd through to regional finals of FISD Challenge Cup

SIMSO Premier League leaders, Chitipa United, are through to the regional finals of the FISD Challenge Cup following their one nil win against Ekwendeni Hammers on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium.

The game started at 11 in the morning to give room for a Super League match involving Moyale Barracks and Karonga United at 2.30.

Chitipa were so cautious in their approach at they attacked through dread rocked Emmanuel Muyira but had to defend the dangerous runs of Omega Mhone for Ekwendeni Hammers.

Muyira was on target just ten minutes into the game beating goalkeeper Frank Kayira for Ekwendeni Hammers.

The two teams tussled for the entire 90 minutes but the result remained one nil in favour of Chitipa United.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Ekwendeni Hammers Team Manager, Mabuchi Mkandawire said his charges created a number of chances but they were not utilised accordingly.

“Our focus will now be in the SIMSO Premier League” he said.

The winning coach, Robert Mziza, said it was a tough game against Ekwendeni Hammers which also has quality in their squad.

“This competition has been tough to us because we have played two home games away from Chitipa, one in Karonga and this one here in Mzuzu. The boys are working very hard though, and we will prepare thoroughly to meet whichever team joins us in the finals,” explained Mziza.

