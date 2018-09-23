Wanderers draw Hangover in Carlsberg Cup semis

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have avoided meeting their city and sworn rivals Nyasa Big Bullets in the semifinal stage of the ongoing Carlsberg Cup but instead they have been drawn against the competition’s giant killers, Hangover FC.

This follows a semifinal draw conducted on Sunday by competition organisers Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

The draw was conducted during half time break of a quarterfinal game involving Wanderers and Tigers FC at the Kamuzu Stadium which the Nomads eventually won through post match penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The Nomads will face lower league side Hangover Hammers FC who beat Lilongwe based Police Corps side Blue Eagles 1-0 at the Balaka Stadium on Saturday.

The other semifinal match will involve Nyasa Big Bullets who beat Red Lions on Saturday 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time and will play against Masters Security.

Masters sailed through to the semis after defeating Mafco FC through post-match penalties following a 2-2 draw in regular time.

According to FAM, the semifinal matches will be played during the weekend of 6th and 7th October 2018 at the venues to be announced later.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :