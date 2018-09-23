Malawians urged to emulate Rubadiri’s life: Buried at ‘Heroes’ Acre’ in Mzuzu

Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe and Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president on Saturday urged Malawians to emulate Professor David Rubadiri’s life to ensure that the country progresses .

Gondwe and Chakwera said this in their euology as scores of people from all walks of life Saturday gathered in Mzuzu to pay their last respect to Rubadiri who died last week on September 15.

He was buried at the Heroes’ Acre in Mzuzu and became the second person to be laid to rest at the site.

Chakwera said he remembers Rubadiri as a deeply reflective individual and reserved personality.

Speaking before the requiem Mass at St Mark’s Anglican Church, Gondwe, who represented President Peter Mutharika, said he remembers Rubadiri as a great teacher, but also as one of the people who fought for the country’s independence.

He said the country has lost a hero who contributed significantly to the development of education in the country.

“The late Rubadiri is well known in academic circles. He was a renowned academician, poet and diplomat. He produced reputable literary works during his life time that are still being read by many students.

Many people have excelled in their education endevours attributable to Rubadiri’s contribution,” Gondwe said.

“He was jailed for fighting for independence. The country has to be grateful for his fight for independence. Rubadiri has also helped to market Malawi. People in other countries know Malawi because of him. This is why the President is concerned that Malawi has lost an icon,” he said.

He added that the President was particularly saddened because he was taught by Rubadiri from 1957 to 1958.

“I was also at the same school and he also taught me. He taught us English and what was called Political History was Political Philosophy…,” Gondwe said.

Gondwe explained that when Rubadiri was Vice Chancellor of the University of Malawi (UNIMA), he contributed a lot in the development of the university in terms of coming up with strategic plans.

“Rubadiri has left a legacy that needs to be emulated,” said the Malawi’s Finance Minister.

In 1964, the late Rubadiri served as Malawi’s Ambassador to the United States of America (USA) and the United Nations (UN). He lectured at several universities in Africa.

Born on July 19, 1930 Rubadiri was originally from Likoma District but later settled in Mzuzu.

Rubadiri died at Mzuzu Central Hospital on September 15 2018 at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife Gertrude Uzanda, 10 children, 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren..

His son, Reverend Kwame Rubadiri, said in a sermon that his father always wanted his children to accomplish anything.

“He always challenged us to reach for the very best of our potential,” he said.

The requiem mass was led by Right Reverend Dr Fanuel Magangani, the Diocesan Bishop.

