MCP’s Mwanyongo wins Karonga  Northwest primaries: Makala-Ngozo disputes Mkaka’s victory

In the ongoing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections Daniel Chitonya Mwanyongo won as party parliamentary candidate for Karonga North West constituency with 972 votes, defeating his only rival Elizabeth Mwamkangama who got 142 votes.

MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali has confirmed the results

Mwanyongo said his major responsibility now would be to bring unity and forge ahead as one block with his contender so as to canvass as many support as possible for the forth coming tripartite elections.

“Now that primary elections are over, let us unite for the sake of the party, let us work as a team and work towards strengthening the party,” Mwanyongo said.

On her part, Mwamkangama conceded defeat and promised to support Mwanyongo, saying in any race there is always one winner.

“I congratulate my fellow aspiring MP for this landslide win. I am still MCP and l urge my supporters to render their support to the winning candidate. As a true supporter of MCP, l do abide by the four cornerstones under which the party was founded which are Unity, Loyalty, Obedience and Discipline,” Mwamkangama said.

Nellie Mwakiyanjara won primary elections for Rukulu ward with 321 votes against Mike Mboma who got 146 votes while Steve Simsokwe went unopposed for the Chilanga ward.

In Lilongwe Mpenu’s Watson Makala-Ngozo lost y to party president Lazarus Chakwera’s right-hand man Eisenhower Mkaka, who is the party’s secretary general, Mkaka got 318 votes against Makala-Ngozo’s 256.

But Makala ngozi has disputed the results, saying he won.

“I have got 356 and Mkaka has got less than 100 [votes]. But, anyway, people in my constituency will tell me what to do,” he said.

Makala-Ngozo joins a list of old guards, including legislator for Lilongwe Mapuyu South Joseph Njobvuyalema, who lost to youthful Edward Chileka Banda and Public Accounts Committee of Parliament chairperson Alekeni Menyani. Menyani relocated from Dedza North to try his luck in Lilongwe City Centre, but lost to Alfred Jiya.

