Rumphi boy wins K1 million in Bandulo Bandulo promotion

A 24 year old Nelson Mphande from Rumphi is K1 million richer after winning Airtel’s Bandulobandulo Promotion and the prize presentation ceremony took place on Friday at Rumphi Boma.

Mphande is a third year student at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural resources (LUANAR) studying Agricultural Economics and is on holiday in his home district of Rumphi.

This is a fourth draw since the competition started on 15 August and it will end on 5th December, 2018.

Mphande is a second person to win this amount in the northern region after a taxi driver, Davie Msamu, of Uliwa in Karonga who was given his cash last week. Two other individuals that also got 1 million Kwacha were females from Blantyre and Mchinji, respectively.

Speaking to Nyasa Times at Rumphi Boma after receiving the cheque, Mphande said he never expected to win such an amount and thanked God for the opportunity.

“I have been buying whatsapp and Facebook bundles and I am very glad to be one of the lucky winners. I encourage Malawians to be using Airtel bundles and who knows they could win the grand prize of 10 million Kwacha. I will use part of this money for my research project,” explained Mphande.

Another happy individual on the same day at Rumphi Boma was 37 year old Mrs Ellen Kachembere who won K10, 000.00. Kachembere is a Health Surveillance Assistant at Rumphi District Hospital but hails from Mchinji District.

“This promotion is real. People have a chance to win even more than I have done. I always buy whatsapp bundles and I was surprised to get a call that I have won ten thousand Kwacha,” said Kachembere.

Airtel Zonal Business Manager for the north, Gerald Kanthungo, said as a company, Airtel cherishes giving back to its valued customers through such competitions.

“Airtel is for Malawians and as a company we are there to serve them all the time. I can only urge Malawians to continue using the Airtel mobile network because more and more better things are yet to come,” said Kanthungo.

Commenting on the tendency by some unknown people who have been cheating some Malawians about winning an Airtel competition with the aim of stealing from them, Kanthungo said Airtel will call an individual regarding the competition using the number +265 121 and no any other number. He therefore urged Malawians to immediately report to police anyone trying to steal from them using the Airtel brand.

