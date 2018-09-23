Moyale share spoils with Karonga United

Moyale Barracks and Karonga United on Saturday shared a point each in a thrilling TNM Super match played at Mzuzu Stadium before a mammoth crowd.

The soldiers who lost 1 nil against the crocodiles of Karonga in the first round came into the game for a sweet revenge right from the word go.

Just 7 minutes into the game, Gastin Simkonda’s powerful free kick hit the underside of the crossbar with goalkeeper Happy Msowoya already beaten.

Simkonda, who was wearing the captain’s arm band, tossed the ball upfront in the 9th minute for Deus Mkutu who had no problems to beat the visiting goalkeeper. 1 nil.

Karonga United organised themselves and started attacking fiercely to force an equaliser. Tanzanian Sherriff Shamama was very instrumental in the middle of the park for the visitors. His thunderous free kick in the 26th minute was ably saved by experienced goalkeeper MacDonald Harawa.

Harawa pulled another marvellous save in added time before recess when he skilfully stopped Gule Waluswa’s long range shot.

The soldiers came into the second half to defend their slender lead but Sherriff Shamama kept on terrorizing their defence until he was able to chip in a decent cross in the 61st minute which allowed Khumbo Msowoya to head past Harawa for an equaliser.

When female referee Agness Chamaele from Lilongwe blew her whistle for full time it was Moyale Barracks 1 and Karonga United 1.

Tanzanian Sherriff Shamama was voted player of the match by sports reporters.

Moyale Barracks Assistant Coach, Victor Chingoka, said he was not happy with the draw as he wanted maximum three points.

“We played a good game today but a lapse in concentration at the back cost us that equalising goal,” he said.

Coach for Karonga United, Christopher Nyambose, said he knew the game was going to be very tough but the fighting spirit in the squad helped to salvage a point.

“I missed three key players, two serving cards and one has gone to Swaziland but I am glad and happy with this result. We have no problems with relegation but our mission to finish in the top eight and I am very hopeful this is going to happen,” explained Nyambose.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :