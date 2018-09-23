Hangover in Carlsberg Cup giant killing, boot out Eagles

Southern Region Lower League side Hangover FC on Saturday made history at the Balaka Stadium after beating elite league giants Blue Eagles FC 1-0 to reach the Semifinal of this year’s prestigious Carlsberg Cup.

Hangover’s defeat was the fourth consecutive loss both in league and cup games for the Area 30 corps.

During Saturday’s match, a symbol of lack of determinations and commitment was noticed from the Police sides from the word go.

This coordinated reports that Blue Eagles players are unhappy since they haven’t gotten paid for about three months.

Hangover proved to be a thorn in the flesh of Eagles as they launched a number of fierce attacks but failed to find the back of the net die to inexperience.

However, as everyone concluded the match will go into penalty shoot outs, Hangover prayer for a goal was answered in the last minutes of the game as Rabson Richard broke the dead lock.

It was jubilation all over at the field of play and stands after the referee blew the final whistle to mark the end of the match.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Blue Eagles Head Coach Deklerk Msakakuona expressed disappointment over the result.

“We feel bad to have lost this game but all in all this is football and we have to accept that we have lost” said Msakakuona.

“It was difficult for us to come up with a workable game plan since we don’t know how our opponents play” he added.

He went further to hail and congratulate Hangover for their triumph.

“They are playing good football and they seem to have a good future. I congratulate them for the win and we wish them good luck” he said.

Apart from Eagles, Hangover also beat Northern Region giants Moyale Barracks on the way.

