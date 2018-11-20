Chitipa youths bemoan poor primary school education standards

Youths from Traditional Authority (TA) Nthalire area in Chitipa have asked education authorities and stakeholders to stop taking business as usual in order to address the problem of poor primary school education standards in the district.

Speaking during the commemoration of the International Day of African Child at Nthalire Stadium on Monday, Youth Parliamentarian for Nthalire, Shadrick Mandebvu said that the youth in the area are concerned with the declining standards of primary school education in Chitipa.

He said unlike in the past, Chitipa is currently amongst districts in the country with poor Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE) results, a development which he described as worrisome.

“We are surprised to note that unlike in the previous years when our district used to be amongst the top ten amongst all the districts in the country, is now always at the bottom.

“As youth, we feel that this is a worrisome development, and we urge authorities in the district to address the matter with urgency,” Mandebvu added.

Chitipa District has been ranked number 33 out of 43 education districts according to results of the 2017/18 PSLCE.

However, the district has achieved 69 per cent pass rate, to last academic year when it was at 60 per cent.

District Education Manager for Chitipa, Mzondi Moyo blamed all authorities in the district for the district’s poor performance in PSLCE.

“All of us, including teachers, chiefs, parents and learners themselves are responsible for the poor results therefore let us put our efforts together to improve the current situation,” he observed.

The International Day of African Child was commemorated under the theme ‘leaving no child behind for African development.’

In Malawi, the day is commemorated on June 16 annually.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :