UTM members in South Africa  on massive fundraising drive

UTM party members in South African have gone on offensive in fundraising for the new kid on the political block as they aim to raise over R1 million for campaign costs.

The move represents an interesting shift in Malawi’s political financing as most parties look to their leaders and presidents as sole financiers.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, UTM S.A wing publicity secretary Humphrey Mhango said: “We are on overdrive.”

Mhango added: “ We want to raise as much as we can to ensure that we have the best and unprecedented campaign operation that Malawi has never experienced from a party not in government.”

He added that as part of the fundraising, the wing has organized a Grand Fundraising Event in South Africa on November 25 in Midrand, Johannesburg.

“We will have a variety of fundraising activities such as musical performances, braai, selling party materials and many other. We want every Malawi concerned with the future of our country to be part of this historical fundraising project,” he said.

Mhango also said that UTM does not belong to one person that is why, unlike other parties, they do fundraising so that everybody should have a sense of control of the party.

