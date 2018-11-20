UTM members in South Africa  on massive fundraising drive

November 20, 2018

UTM party  members in South African have gone on offensive in fundraising for the new kid on the political block as they aim to raise over R1 million for campaign costs.

The move represents an interesting shift in Malawi’s political financing as most parties look to their leaders and presidents as sole financiers.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, UTM S.A wing publicity secretary Humphrey Mhango said: “We are on overdrive.”

Mhango added: “ We want to raise as much as we can to ensure that we have the best and unprecedented campaign operation that Malawi has never experienced from a party not in government.”

He added that as part of the fundraising, the wing has organized a Grand Fundraising Event in South Africa on November 25 in Midrand, Johannesburg.

“We will have a variety of fundraising activities such as musical performances, braai, selling party materials and many other. We want every Malawi concerned with the future of our country to be part of this historical fundraising project,” he said.

Mhango also said that UTM does not belong to one person that is why, unlike other parties, they do fundraising so that everybody should have a sense of control of the party.

Noxy
Guest
Noxy

kkkkkkk moto wamapesi.Ndalama zatha kale zonse zija munali nazo zija oweee.awa azatibeladi zenizeni kuti alowe mboma awa.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
Ndangodutsamo
Guest
Ndangodutsamo

Five years ago same people were fundraising for PP. Malawi Politics. On the positive at least UTM will have a basis to mix stolen money and genuine money for campaign. They cashgate and launder the money and will look like it came from fundraising activities in UK, US, SA.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
45 minutes ago
Yao Paramount Chief
Guest
Yao Paramount Chief

chipani chathu…sogolo lowala

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Edward Chimpeni
Guest
Edward Chimpeni

I think chipani ichi si masewela ayi. Kunja kulibe Pumbwa Dpp or tambala MCP. GO KONKO. MWAITHA

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Audrey Mainala
Guest
Audrey Mainala

ooops ops ! what a ,lie

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago
Pathfinder
Guest
Pathfinder

Akuluakulu ndisanamepo apa UTM yabwera ndi nkonkomo. I think nane ndingozitaya zinazi ndilowere chakonko

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Bigy Bigy Alex
Guest
Bigy Bigy Alex

Tiyenazonima member ifenso sitikiphweketsa kuno. Moto kuti buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu! UTM

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Audrey Mainala
Guest
Audrey Mainala

za ziii ….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago
Gwamula
Guest
Gwamula

Moto kuti buuuuuu! Wina abiba matope ulendo wache ndiuno. UTM May 21 bomaaa!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Bibo
Guest
Bibo

Koma ndithu anthu enna azimangimangiladi, amva kupweteka kwambiri.UTM MOTOOOOOOO KUTI BUUUUU!!!!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Bingu wa Mutharika
Guest
Bingu wa Mutharika

Kukhuta eti, mimba zanu ndithu!

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

