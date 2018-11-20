UTM members in South Africa  on massive fundraising drive

UTM party members in South African have gone on offensive in fundraising for the new kid on the political block as they aim to raise over R1 million for campaign costs.
The move represents an interesting shift in Malawi’s political financing as most parties look to their leaders and presidents as sole financiers.
In an interview with Nyasa Times, UTM S.A wing publicity secretary Humphrey Mhango said: “We are on overdrive.”
Mhango added: “ We want to raise as much as we can to ensure that we have the best and unprecedented campaign operation that Malawi has never experienced from a party not in government.”
He added that as part of the fundraising, the wing has organized a Grand Fundraising Event in South Africa on November 25 in Midrand, Johannesburg.
“We will have a variety of fundraising activities such as musical performances, braai, selling party materials and many other. We want every Malawi concerned with the future of our country to be part of this historical fundraising project,” he said.
Mhango also said that UTM does not belong to one person that is why, unlike other parties, they do fundraising so that everybody should have a sense of control of the party.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
kkkkkkk moto wamapesi.Ndalama zatha kale zonse zija munali nazo zija oweee.awa azatibeladi zenizeni kuti alowe mboma awa.
Five years ago same people were fundraising for PP. Malawi Politics. On the positive at least UTM will have a basis to mix stolen money and genuine money for campaign. They cashgate and launder the money and will look like it came from fundraising activities in UK, US, SA.
chipani chathu…sogolo lowala
I think chipani ichi si masewela ayi. Kunja kulibe Pumbwa Dpp or tambala MCP. GO KONKO. MWAITHA
ooops ops ! what a ,lie
Akuluakulu ndisanamepo apa UTM yabwera ndi nkonkomo. I think nane ndingozitaya zinazi ndilowere chakonko
Tiyenazonima member ifenso sitikiphweketsa kuno. Moto kuti buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu! UTM
za ziii ….
Moto kuti buuuuuu! Wina abiba matope ulendo wache ndiuno. UTM May 21 bomaaa!!
Koma ndithu anthu enna azimangimangiladi, amva kupweteka kwambiri.UTM MOTOOOOOOO KUTI BUUUUU!!!!
Kukhuta eti, mimba zanu ndithu!