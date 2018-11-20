Airtel spends K64.9m on Bandulo Bandulo promotion: To follow up on K1mln prize money winners

One of Malawi’s top mobile phone service providers, Airtel Malawi Limited says it has so far spent K24 million on the 24 winners who got K1 million each of their prize money in the weekly draws of the Bandulo Bandulo promotion that began August 27.

The company has also spent about K31.8 million on the 4G internet Mifi routers it has given out to 910 subscribers in the last 12 draws of the promotion.

According to Airtel Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Norah Chavula Chirwa each router costs K35,000.

And 840 other subscribers also received K10 000 each, making Airtel spend K9.1 million.

That means Airtel has so far spent K64.9 million in running the Bandulo Bandulo promotion, perhaps making it one of the most lavish promotions in the country.

That is minus costs for other logistics for Airtel officials and journalists who crisscrossed the country to present cheques to the winners.

Speaking at Airtel headquarters in Lilongwe during the 13th draw of the promotion to unveil 25th and 26th winners, Director of Marketing Frank Magombo said the company intends to follow up on its customers who have won the K1 million in the Bandulo Bandulo promotion to find out if the money will have helped transformed their lives.

The promotion has seen plenty of ordinary and needy Malawians such as school students, villagers and mere vendors, winning instant cash and 4G internet MiFi routers on top of the K1 million.

Several K1 million winners openly declared that they would put the money they have won to good use with others saying they shall build houses and others saying they will invest into business ventures.

It takes years of serious savings for an ordinary Malawian to accumulate and earning K1 million at one go can prompt wild celebrations and the winners usually declare to invest in some lifetime goals.

Magombo, whilst acknowledging that use of the prize money is at the discretion of the winners, said it is important to find out how the money has been put to use for future reference.

The promotion will make 28 overnight millionaires by next Monday on which the last K1 million draw winner will be done and, according to Magombo, the winner of the promotion’s K10 million grand prize will be announced on December 5.

