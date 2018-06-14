Chiukepo and Sambani key players to watch in Airtel Top 8 semi-final

Analysts have pinpointed Chiukepo Msowoya and Precious Sambani as players who can play a very crucial role for their clubs in the second semi-final tie of the Airtel Top 8 Cup slated for this Saturday between archrivals, Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers, in Lilongwe.

Reports indicate that Bullets will miss the services of left back Yamikani Fodya and right back Pilirani Zonda due to injuries.

According to analyst Collins Msuza, Bullets will be forced to use centre backs in their wing back positions who will be vulnerable to Precious Sambani’s overlapping runs on the wings, and his crosses could allow Wanderers players in the box to hit the target.

Sambani is Wanderers’ left back who has of late proved to be sharp in that position even for flames if his performance at the just ended COSAFA Cup Tournament is anything to go by.

For Bullets, people expect the lad Mike Mkwate and Patrick Phiri to orchestrate meaningful moves to feed Chiukepo Msowoya with vital balls that could end into the nomads’ net. Lucky Malata will have to tame Msowoya but Phiri and Mkwate have the ability to create chances for themselves and earn Bullets important goals.

Meanwhile, Mibawa Television Sports Presenter, Peter Fote, has revealed that the match will be handled by referee Ishmael Chizinga from Blantyre.

According to Fote, Chizinga is calm when he has the whistle in the field of play and he makes brilliant decisions within the seventeen laws of the game.

This is not the first time that Chizinga will be taking charge of a match involving the two archrivals. The young referee, who has a FIFA batch, has a very clean record in his refereeing career and analyst Andrew Cane Chilapondwa hoped the Malawi FA would not change their decision to give the game to Chisinga arguing it is a normal practice elsewhere in Europe for soccer fans to know a referee who will take charge of particular match, well in advance.

Memories are still fresh of Patrick Ngoleka who Malawians feel messed a game between the two sides in the first round of this season’s top flight league.

