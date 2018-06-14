Maxwell Olloto set to launch ‘Muyeseni yesu’ album on 1 July

Lilongwe based electric stage performer, Maxwell Olloto says all is set for his long awaited ‘Muyeseni Yesu’ double album launch scheduled to take place on 1 July at the confluence of all gospel music lovers in Lilongwe, Sheafer ICA Marquee.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Olloto said he has done all the necessary preparations for his great day where he is expected to take another step in his music career.

“All those that have a taste of good music will experience fireworks. We’re currently immersed in massive preparations,” he said

According to Olloto, he wants to make the launch to be one of its kinds, and said people should be looking forward to the best.

“It will be a serious thing, people should expect beyond what they heard from my CD and DVD, because on live performances we do according to how the Holy Spirit is moving us” he said.

He added “My fans must expect good work beyond what I have given them because God is promising powerful messages in Music and performances will be changing every time”.

The album, recorded at One Heart Studio by Lloyd Phiri has 10 songs including Sindili ndekha, Matamando Kwa inu, zonse ali nazo, anadutsamo yesu and Manyazi anga atha which is enjoying massive airplay on a number of radio stations.

Some of the artists on the menu to perform during the day include Great Angels choir, Maggie Mangani, Allan Chirwa, Andy Seko, Shammah Vocals, Soul Saver Praise Team, Favoured Martha, Norman Phiri among others.

In a separate interview Allan Chirwa said he is also prepared to dish out the best performance ever.

Olloto’s music careers spans as way back as 2012 when he released his debut album titled ‘Mundikumbukire’

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :