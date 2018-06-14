Malawi government disburses controversial K4bn development fund

June 14, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 6 Comments

Government has finally disbursed the controversial K4 billion to all district councils, each of the 35 councils getting K183m for on spot immediate development projects.

Kachale: The process is long

Mulanje Bale MP Victor Musowa thanked the government for disbursing the money even in areas held by the opposition.

The MPs in parliament agreed that their respective councils have received the district development fund cheque.

Zomba district council director of planning Walter Chikuni confirmed the old capital city has finally received the money saying it will be shared equally among its nine area development zones.

MP for Zomba Malosa Roy Kachale Banda said the process to access the fund is very long and ambigous.

Action Hope Malawi executive director Sammy Aaron said the government has not put in place strict measures to avoid abuse by council officials.

He also said the guide lines empowers an MP to choose development projects rather than development committees.

6 Comments on "Malawi government disburses controversial K4bn development fund"

Ndatopa
Guest
Ndatopa

Another cash gate !

46 minutes ago
LIPHAVA NAMANDWA .NGOLINGOLIWA
Guest
LIPHAVA NAMANDWA .NGOLINGOLIWA

Ndalama zibedwe tsopano. Zaulere. Zamasiye.

59 minutes ago
Tenzi Mzungu
Guest
Tenzi Mzungu

Even Chakwera will benefit?

1 hour ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

One idiot thanked the government for disbursing money even in areas held by the opposition. How do allow this muppet to make that statement? Are people who for the opposition, not Malawians. ? Nanchidwe!!!!!

1 hour ago
Heavy-duty
Guest
Heavy-duty

Boma silingalephere kuchuta chitukuko chifukwa cha inu a Kongolesi. Mavyanda anu inu a Kongolesi.

1 hour ago
KILINDABWITE
Guest
KILINDABWITE

Mukugawana ndalama zopanda ntchito anthu akufa opanda mankhwala mzipatalamu? Umunthu muli nawo koma?

2 hours ago

