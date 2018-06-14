Kamlepo calls for federation, Malawi parliament divided on tribal, regional lines

June 14, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Legislators in parliament were on Thurday sharply divided on tribal and regional lines as a fierce debate raged on whether the country should embrace federation system of government or not.

Kamlepo Kalua: Malawi should adopt federal system of government

The motion was introduced in the 193 strong House by outspoken Rumphi east MP Kamlepo Kalua ( Peoples Party).

The motion had the backing of almost all the opposition and independent members of parliament from the north and south while the ruling Democratic Progressive Party  (DPP) MPs fiercely and emotionally rejected it.

Thyolo Thava MP Mary Navicha said President Peter Mutharika and his DPP led administration have spread development projects in all the districts in the country.

“Federation cannot work in Malawi, we should all work together to develop the country despite of our differing political affiliation,” she said.

Dedza east MP Juliana Lunguzi said the sytem would not only increase ordinary people’s participation but would as well put to an end the culture of handclapping and god worshipping head of state.

“With federation, people will not be under captivity. People will not be told to clap hands or dance for the president to get developent projects, we should not be clapping hands to someone to get development, this is our money,” she said.

Karonga central MP Frank Mwenifumbo said the centralised system of government has become redundant.

“Issues of corruption, nepotism, favouritism, cronyism, tribalism and regionalism can only end if we have the federation,” he said.

He said proponenents of the federation should not be seen as attacking the current leadership.

Zomba Chisi MP Mark Botomani said there is equitable distribution of development activities across the country, saying the issue of nepotism is not there describing it as mere perception.

But Lilongwe Msozi South MP Vitus Dzoole Mwale said nepotism in the DPP led government has reached high levels saying the Chief Secretary is a Lhomwe, chief executive officers of Admarc, NFRA, MBC and other key parastatals are all from Lhomwe belt.

Former vice president Khumbo Kachali said federation is the only way to leap forward the country’s development.

Health minister Atupele Muluzi said the decentralisation which the government has embarked on is the best way of giving power to the people as well as spread development at a very corner of the country.

Tired with this Crazy Old man
Guest
Tired with this Crazy Old man

I am a southerner but Federation system of government is the way to go. The centralized system has made us more poor and without necessary development. We need check and balances, izi zongodalira ma connections zatilaka…deserving citizens are suffering the more

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
LIPHAVA NAMANDWA .NGOLINGOLIWA
Guest
LIPHAVA NAMANDWA .NGOLINGOLIWA

When tribalism is practised to the hilt something gotta give: federalism. We should not blame the proponents of such a system. We got it coming. It has been long coming. Band igawana zida.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Tenzi Mzungu
Guest
Tenzi Mzungu

Federation is the way to go every government officer should work in his region. DC should come from the same district so too with all government officers unless if there is shortage and if there is shortage we should import from neighboring district this is the only way to equitably distribute resources. Bravo Kamlepo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
winston msowoya
Guest
winston msowoya
Mr.Kamlepo,could you please broaden your subject about the so called FEDERATION.What kind of federation does Mr.KAMLEPO envisage? It seems to me Mr.Kamlepo has nothing tangible to start preparations for the coming national elelections and indeed,Mr.kamlepo has provoked a notion beyond his mental capacity.Where is Nyikaland movement? Malawians and the Northerners will need to know how this federation would work to entrench national participation thus includes: CENTRAL AND SOUTH REGIONS? After reading your narration,Iam overwhelmingly convinced that Mr.Kamlepo does not know what FEDERATION IS. After almost morethan 50 years of independence of the African Countries,I have never ever heard this animal… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Myp paulendo
Guest
Myp paulendo

Poir thinking malawians, Kamyzy fought against federation and we want to bring it sfsun. After 40 years my grand children will fight against it too

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chambo
Guest
Chambo

Hooo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi
Word of advice Honourable Kamlepo; until Malawi elect 193 legislators who are high educated, well versed in current affairs, have lateral thinking skills with high EQ, the debate, I am afraid, will go nowhere. You have too many handclappers in parliament, as Honourable Lungu eloquently put it. The debate is well above their pay grade and therefore will follow blindly what their DPPleader(s) say is in their best interest. None of those with opposing views see beyond their bellies. This is politics of the stomach….for them not Malawians. Lets get educated councillors, MPs and Cabinet ministers and not those who… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

