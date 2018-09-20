Chiukepo sets 20 goals target to claim Golden Boot

Nyasa Big Bullets hitman Chiukepo Msowoya has set himself a target of 20 league goals this season.

The former Orlando Pirates striker said this after taking lead on the goal scoring chat overtaking Civil Sporting Club and TN Stars forwards Raphael Phiri and Stain Davie who have 11 goals apiece.

Msowoya has so far currently scored 12 league goals.

However, the player said his main focus is not on clinching the golden boot but just like any other Bullets player, the main focus is to make achievements for the club.

“I do not want to focus too much on the golden boot award but it is my desire to win it this season as was the case in 2014 and 2015,” said Msowoya.

“I know it won’t be easy but I believe that I can hit 20 goals this season,” he added.

Msowoya won the golden boot award in 2014 after netting 15 goals before jointly winning the award alongside Red Lions’ Innocent Bokosi the following season. The duo scored 14 goals each.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Big Bullets still leads on the 16 member TNM Super League log standings with 49 points from 21 games.

