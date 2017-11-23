Chiukepo to tie knot on Dec 9:  Out due to injury

Final preparations were under way for the marriage of striker Chiukepo Msowoya of Nyasa Big Bullets and Patricia Maxwell on December 9 at Robins Park Hall in one of the most eagerly anticipated footballer’s weddings in the country.

Confirming the official details of the wedding’s locations and date, the player’s uncle Ken Ndanga said the couple are expected to exchange vows at Light of Life International Church.

The wedding party is then expected to proceed to a reception at Robins Park Hall in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Msowoya who is Bullets vice captain is ruled out for two weeks after he limped off the pitch last Sunday in a game scoring an equaliser in their Fisd Challenge Cup semifinal defeat against Moyale Barracks at

the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe after sustaining a thing injury.

The former Orlando Pirates forward confirmed on Wednesday that he will indeed be out of action for two weeks following an assessment by the doctors.

“Its true that I have been advised to rest and I won’t be able to play for two weeks” Msowoya told Nyasa Times in an interview on Wednesday.

He however assured Nyasa Big Bullets fans that they should not get worried since the of his team-mates are capable of producing results in his absence.

This means that Msowoya will miss his side’s Thursday fixture against Azam Tigers at Chilomoni Stadium as well as Sunday’s crucial encounter against Silver Strikers at the Kalulu Stadium.

The injury comes at a critival stage when leads are lost, fans cry and dreams die as a result of shocking and unexpected results.

“Let God be God and I hope all will be well,” said Msowoya.

Bulets are currently on position two with 51 points from 24 games four behind leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who have equally played the same number of games.

Silver Strikers who have already given up on winning the league championship sits on position three with 47 points while Mafco and Blue Eagles come fourth and fifth respectively.

Premier Bet Wizards, Blantyre United and Chitipa United are still in the relegation zone.

