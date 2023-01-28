Chizuma court plea taking over audio in February

The Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe on Friday adjourned to February 8, 2023 the Martha Chizuma leaked audio case when the graft busting body chief is expected to take plea.

The Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza adjourned the case after Chizuma failed to turn up for the case.

Her lawyers said she was in Blantyre prosecuting Abdul Karim Batatawala’s corruption case.

Interested groups such as the Women Lawyers Association, and legal practitioners Ayuba James and Powell Nkhutabasa sought an injunction for her to take a plea at a later date.

According to Nkhutabasa, Chizuma was travelling back to Lilongwe on Friday.

Nkhutabasa however asked for disclosures from the State, so that their team can appreciate the evidence that the State has, and advise their client accordingly on how to plea.

However, Chief Resident Magistrate directed that plea-taking should take place on February 8 and asked the State to serve disclosures in time.