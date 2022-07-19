Chizuma flip-flops now says “No evidence so far to implicate Mkaka”

Officials from the graft busting body Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) say so far, there is no evidence to link minister of Natural Resources Eisenhower Mkaka to the vehicle which is being alleged to be a gift from business man Zuneth Sattar.

The Director General of ACB Martha Chizuma says so far the evidence provided on social media platforms on the issue needs to be investigated and verified.

She said the bureau’s investigation against Mkaka, will include authenticating documents which are flying around on social media alleging that Mkaka may have received a gift from Sattar.

Chizuma said: “The Bureau will indeed investigate the issue relating to Hon Mkaka’s car.

“We however, need to clarify that the investigations that the Bureau is currently conducting on Zunneth Sattar’s corruption allegations are largely based on information the Bureau received,” she said.

Added Chizuma: “We would also like to clearly point out that as a Bureau the documents from which the public are getting details of this car need to be authenticated and this will form part of the investigation.”

Some Malawians in various social media platforms have accused the UTM and opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of cooking up figures to implicate senior Malawi Congress Party officials in a bid to bring down the Chakwera administration.

Political and social commentator Humphrey Mvula said the evidence in social media platforms cannot compel the ACB to prosecute Mkaka, saying the evidence is lacking.