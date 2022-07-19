Malawi Air Force gets 2 aircrafts

Malawi Defence Force, a branch of the Malawi Defence Force has two new aircrafts to bolster the country’s air defence.

The handover and takeover ceremony of the two MA600 aircraft took place at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Erica Maganga, said the procurement of the two planes confirms the government’s commitment to modernise the Malawi Air Force.

The Chinese Government Director-General of Department of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Wu Peng in February 2022 announced the export of two Chinese-made aircrafts to Malawi.

It was not clear whether the Malawi Government has bought the two commercial sort of planes which indicatively cost $20 million each.

