Malawi Air Force gets 2 aircrafts

July 19, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Malawi Defence Force, a  branch of the Malawi Defence Force has two new aircrafts to bolster the country’s air defence.
The handover and takeover ceremony of the two MA600 aircraft took place at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre.
Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Erica Maganga, said the procurement of the two planes confirms the government’s commitment to modernise the Malawi Air Force.
The Chinese Government Director-General of Department of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Wu Peng in February 2022 announced the export of two Chinese-made aircrafts to Malawi.
It was not clear whether the Malawi Government has bought the two commercial sort of planes which indicatively cost $20 million each.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
ACB arrests serving PS Kennedy Nkhoma, former PS Samuel Madula over abuse of office

It appears there is a more rot at the Ministry of Homeland Security where arrests are now coming back to...

Close