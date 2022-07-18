ACB arrests serving PS Kennedy Nkhoma, former PS Samuel Madula over abuse of office

It appears there is a more rot at the Ministry of Homeland Security where arrests are now coming back to back.

After arresting its former Minister Nicholas Dausi last Friday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has now pounced on the ministry’s serving Principal Secretary (PS), Kennedy Nkhoma, and former PS Samuel Madula over allegations of abuse of office.

At the time Madula was PS, Nkhoma was Chief Director in the Ministry of Homeland Security.

The two are jointly accused of arbitrarily initiating unlawful procurement of an exorbitant and unbudgeted for procurement contract between Malawi Government and One Guard FZE for the supply of Uniforms and Equipment for Malawi Prison Services without following public procurement procedures.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, confirmed the development a short while ago.

Ndala said on 16th October, 2020, ACB recorded an allegation that the Ministry of Homeland Security suspiciously procured Malawi Prison Service uniforms and equipment from One Guard FZE of United Arab Emirates without following procedures.

“The ACB conducted investigations which established that Mr. Samuel Madula and Mr. Kennedy Nkhoma abused their offices and neglected official duties by among other things initiating and justifying the unlawful procurement. This is the same case for which former minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi was arrested for,” she said.

