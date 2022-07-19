NCST says supporting girls in science subjects key to attaining MW2063

The National Commission for Science Technology (NCST) says promoting girls to take up science subjects could potentially enable Malawi attain her Malawi 2063 agenda within a considerable period of time.

NCST Acting Executive Director, Gift Kadzamira, made the remarks at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School on Friday when the Commission held a career talk on science and technology.

Kadzamira challenged the students to take up science subjects, stressing that time is gone when the subjects were a preserve for male students.

“It is the women that develop the community, family and the entire nation. That’s why it’s important that we give girl children all the support they need for them to excel in science and technology subjects,” he said.

Kadzamira asked Malawians to offer full support to women and motivate them to vie for challenging positions in the society.

A representative of the students at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School, Mary Zinganyade, commended the Commission for the career talk, saying it will motivate them to take science subjects seriously.

