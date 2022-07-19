Department of Immigration arrests over 800 irregular immigrants in six months

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has arrested 833 irregular immigrants from January to June 2022, the department’s National Public Relations Officer, Wellington Chiponde, has said.

Chiponde said a majority of those apprehended were from Asia and the Horn of Africa.

“This development is in tandem with our aspirations of building a resilient and sustainable migration management system, capable of curbing the proliferation of irregular immigrants to enhance national security and safeguard employment for Malawians,” he said.

Chiponde highlighted that it could only be a far-fetched dream for the country to attain its aspirations in the management of migration if the migration system is not supported by patriotic citizens who are vigilant to report to authorities about illegal entry and activities of foreign nationals.

He urged Malawians to report irregular immigrants to the Department of Immigration, for the promotion of socio-economic development, enhancing national security, and safeguard employment and businesses for citizens and residents.

Chiponde bemoaned the tendency of aiding and abetting illegal entry of foreign nationals into the country and warned that perpetrators would face the law.

He said the department is aware that irregular migration is perpetuated by some unpatriotic citizens and residents who are enticed to aid and abet illegal entry of foreign nationals into our country.

Officers in the department are working to combat the vice.

Chiponde stressed that the law will not spare anyone found doing the despicable acts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!