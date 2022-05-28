Chizuma says political funding system in Malawi provide for “advance capture of politicians”

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma has today avoided to comment on National Crimes Agency (NCA) of United Kingdom report which has named Vice President Saulos Chilima as a beneficiary of corruption proceeds. However she has said that the political funding system in the country provide for “advance capture” of politicians. Chilima and some government officials are on the ladder of the NCA for allegedly getting a share of corruption proceeds.

ACB has this far failed to act on information provided to them by the NCA thereby cementing the masses feelings that the corruption bursting body is a “toothless bulldog.”

Chilima on Friday refused to comment on the matter, saying he would let the process take its course but he has come under intense pressure to resign from his position if his campaign promises are to be believed.

Chilima was the corruption campaign champion whilst seeking power but has lately lost integrity and touch with the voters who feel once more cheated.

But Chizuma has said most party materials including t-shirts come from ‘donors’ interested to benefit from public resources through the backdoor. The ACB director was making a presentation at the two-day Dynamic Leaders and Gate Keepers Forum at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe. She said it is interesting that corruption is rampant in Malawi even when statistics show that almost 80 percent of the population are Christians. “Corruption is a sin then why is it rampant in a population that is dominantly Christian?” wondered Chizuma, who indicated that fighting corruption in Malawi require “rare courage” and called for more transparency in political party funding to avoid advance capture.

She said last year she lost hope and trust in so many people but has not lost hope that the fight against corruption will be won.

Chizuma says what keeps her going against a strong force bent to bring her down is “faith in God”.

She said: “I still have a deep belief that God has a specific purpose for this country and it shall be fulfilled. What hurts me is that some of the people hurting this country are those who have benefitted from this country. I am a beneficiary of this country.

“My education has been sponsored by government through scholarships. And after all these benefits should I really abuse my position?”

The forum has attracted a diverse audience ranging from business people, public officials and political leaders who include leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and Kamuzu Chibambo.

Apart from Chizuma other speakers at the conference include Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda.

