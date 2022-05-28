Admarc staff threaten strike over board interference

Agricultural and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) members of staff have threatened to strike in a bid to force the government to dissolve the board of directors being accused of meddling in the executive management operations.

This comes after the suspension of former general manager Rhino Chiphiko over the purchase of his K107 million Nissan Patrol vehicle.

A letter dated 27 May, 2022 to Ministry of Agriculture Principal Secretary signed by Admarc Workers Union chairperson John Hassan and its vice-secretary Memory Kanyenda stated that they were intending to start the sit-in on Monday (30 May 2022).

Reads the letter in part: “Refer to the subject above, Admarc members of staff across the country have agreed to put our tools in order to force Ministry of Agriculture to dissolve the current board as it is interfering our day to day activities.

“This follows the decisions that the board of directors is making in the name of restructuring Admarc. It’s now 19 months since the board was instituted but Admarc has had four CEOs (general managers) within the same period which we feel it’s unhealthy.

“We, therefore, wish to inform the general public that from Monday 30th May 2022. Admarc members of staff will start its peaceful sit-in till proper action is taken from government side.”

However, Admarc board chairperson Alexander Kusamba Dzodzi said they were justified to fire Chiphiko for conduct bordered on impunity and wastage to purchase the K107 million vehicle.

The staff threats comes after a grouping calling itself Concerned Malawi Congress Party wrote a letter to Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe urging him to reinstate Chiphiko as general manager.

Inside sources confide in us that Kusamba Dzodzi and Chiphiko are at loggerheads.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Agriculture has seconded it’s Director of Extension Services Dr Jerome Chimg’onda Nkhoma as acting general manager.

He is the fourth general manager in two years after Felix Jumbe who replaced the late Margaret Mauwa.

